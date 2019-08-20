Apple Card is now live for US customers

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple Card, a special credit card by the iPhone maker, is now live for all customers in the US.

Customers can apply for the Apple Card through the Wallet app on iPhone 6 and later, and start using it with Apple Pay in stores, in apps, and on websites, the official release notes. With no card number, CVV security code, expiration date, or signature, Apple Card is claimed to be more secure than any other physical credit card.

It also offers compelling rewards for every purchase. For instance, customers will receive 2 per cent Daily Cash every time they use the card with Apple Pay, and 3 per cent on all purchases made directly with Apple. (ANI)

