Apple Card under investigation over gender bias

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): First controversy has hit Apple's recently launched Apple Card after customers complained about card's lending algorithms discriminating against women.

The issue came to light when a software developer David Heinemeier Hansson complained on Twitter that the credit line offered by his Apple Card was 20 times higher than that offered to his spouse, The Verge notes.

Other customers reporting similar issues include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak who was given 10 times the credit limit offered to his wife. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) is now investigating Apple Card for possible violations of the law. (ANI)

