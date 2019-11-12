Representative Image
Representative Image

Apple Card under investigation over gender bias

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:55 IST

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): First controversy has hit Apple's recently launched Apple Card after customers complained about card's lending algorithms discriminating against women.
The issue came to light when a software developer David Heinemeier Hansson complained on Twitter that the credit line offered by his Apple Card was 20 times higher than that offered to his spouse, The Verge notes.
Other customers reporting similar issues include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak who was given 10 times the credit limit offered to his wife. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) is now investigating Apple Card for possible violations of the law. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:09 IST

Instagram starts hiding like count in the US

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): As announced, Instagram has started hiding the Like count on posts as part of an experiment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:56 IST

Google Maps now lets you manage your public profile

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): Google Maps has been updated with a new feature that allows you to control your public profile right from inside of the app.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:55 IST

YouTube may shut your creator account if no longer 'commercially viable'

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): YouTube's updated terms of service have upset content creators who fear possible account deletion over commercial reasons.

Read More

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:14 IST

Now, AI can predict where and when lightning will strike

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 10 (ANI): Since lightning is considered one of the most unpredictable natural occurrences of nature, researchers found a method of predicting when lightning may strike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:05 IST

Roku announces app for Apple Watch

California [USA], Nov 9 (ANI): Roku has announced its official app for the Apple Watch, making it easier for users to control content from their wrists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:45 IST

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

Stuttgart [Germany], Nov 9 (ANI): The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:42 IST

Apple iPhone 12 to be smaller in size: Report

California [USA], Nov 9 (ANI): Enough of the tall displays, Apple may actually be considering going back to smaller, easier-to-handle smartphones with its iPhone 12 in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:31 IST

Apple Arcade reaches 100 games milestone

California [USA], November 8 (ANI): Apple Arcade, the iPhone maker's game subscription service has reached a milestone of 100 games available to play.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:07 IST

Man pleads guilty to stalking ex-girlfriend with car tracking app

Sydney [Australia], November 8 (ANI): A 38-year-old Australian man has reportedly pleaded guilty to stalking his former girlfriend using a car tracking app.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:07 IST

Moto G8 to feature triple camera setup, leaks reveal

Illinois [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): Motorola's upcoming Moto G8 has shown up in latest leaks, revealing its entry into the multi-camera segment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:02 IST

Facebook to help military veterans learn AR, VR technology

California [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): Facebook has announced a new resource for military members and veterans to help enhance their digital skills and continue to build their community.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:07 IST

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is up for grabs, but not everyone can buy it

Washington DC [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Microsoft's mixed reality headset HoloLens 2 starts shipping today. At an eye-watering price of USD 3,500, the headset will be delivered first to those who pre-ordered it.

Read More
iocl