Apple Card will make it easier to buy that expensive iPhone

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): At its quarterly earnings call Apple announced a new update to its Apple Card that will make it easier for users to buy a new iPhone.



As Mashable reports, users of Apple's credit card will be able to pay for an iPhone through 24 monthly instalments with zero interest and no fees.



Buyers will further get three per cent cashback on the purchase and manage payments in the Wallet app. The new update is coming this year. (ANI)

