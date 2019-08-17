Apple created 2.4 million US jobs

California [USA], August 17 (ANI): Apple has announced that it has created 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states.

In an official release, the iPhone maker said that it is on pace to directly contribute USD 350 billion to the US economy by 2023 and create 20,000 new jobs.

A significant amount of the jobs Apple supports are found in the booming app, which is currently responsible for 1.9 million American jobs. (ANI)

