Apple discontinues HomePod speaker, says HomePod mini will live on

California [US], March 13 (ANI): Apple is discontinuing the original, full-size smart speaker -- HomePod and will now focus its speaker efforts on the HomePod mini.

According to The Verge, Apple confirmed the discontinuation of the product and issued a statement to TechCrunch on Friday evening.

As per the statement issued by the company, "HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just USD 99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. "



"We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care," the statement further read.

As reported by The Verge, the Space Grey model of the full-size HomePod is already sold out on Apple's online store.

The full-size HomePod had great sound quality, but it was criticised for its high USD 349 price tag at launch. However, in April 2019, Apple dropped the price to USD 299 and came out with the USD 99 HomePod mini last year. (ANI)

