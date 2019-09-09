Representative image
Representative image

Apple, Foxconn accused of violating Chinese labour rule

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:28 IST

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn confirmed that they violated a Chinese labour rule by hiring too many temporary staff at the iPhone maker's largest manufacturing factory.

China Labor Watch said temporary staff, known as dispatch workers, made up about 50 per cent of the workforce, which included student interns at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. The labour law permits a maximum of 10 per cent, Bloomberg reports.

The group also uncovered other violations such as harsh working conditions. As student interns returned to school at the end of August, the temporary staff is closer to 30 per cent. Apple said that it is working with Foxconn to resolve the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:29 IST

Microsoft redesigns To-Do app as it seeks to replace Wunderlist

Washington [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Microsoft introduced a revamped version of its To-Do app, with features aimed at Wunderlist users.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:24 IST

Vivaldi browser for mobile goes live in beta

Oslo [Norway], Sept 9 (ANI): Vivaldi has announced the launch of its browser for Android mobile devices in beta mode.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:23 IST

Google Pixel 4 will let you capture stars

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Another day, another Google Pixel 4 leak. In the latest promo video leak, the camera potential of the upcoming flagship smartphone hints at the ability to even capture stars.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:22 IST

Apple fixes App Store search to not show its own apps

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): When you made a search on the App Store until last year, you would have observed seeing Apple's own apps first. However, that has now changed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:21 IST

You can now share Spotify music on Snapchat

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spotify users will now be able to share what their current favourite music track is to their friends on Snapchat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:13 IST

Huawei launches new noise cancelling wireless earbuds

Berlin [Germany], Sept 9 (ANI): Huawei has launched the FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds. Loaded with a new audio strategy, the earbuds are also powered by a new intelligent sound called Kirin A1 chip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:57 IST

Now you can defrost surfaces in seconds!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): A new study has found a way to remove ice from surfaces using an extremely energy-efficient method.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Old theories of 19th century scientist aid new light wave discovery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With the help of pioneering work of a 19th-century scientist, researchers have now discovered an unknown type of light wave.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:14 IST

AI to help identify chimpanzee faces in the wild

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): New AI software will now help wildlife conservationists to recognise individual faces of chimpanzees further helping them by saving time and resources, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Streaming services bringing revenue to the music industry

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The music industry is earning a lot more than usual, thanks to the new-age streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:52 IST

CDC warns against e-cigarettes use as mysterious lung disease spreads

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning people against the use of e-cigarette products after serious lung illnesses were found associated with vaping products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:21 IST

New bug leaves android smartphones vulnerable to SMS phishing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Android smartphones from leading manufacturers have a security flaw that leaves them vulnerable to advanced SMS phishing attacks, Check Point Research has revealed.

Read More
iocl