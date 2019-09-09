Apple, Foxconn accused of violating Chinese labour rule

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn confirmed that they violated a Chinese labour rule by hiring too many temporary staff at the iPhone maker's largest manufacturing factory.



China Labor Watch said temporary staff, known as dispatch workers, made up about 50 per cent of the workforce, which included student interns at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. The labour law permits a maximum of 10 per cent, Bloomberg reports.



The group also uncovered other violations such as harsh working conditions. As student interns returned to school at the end of August, the temporary staff is closer to 30 per cent. Apple said that it is working with Foxconn to resolve the issue. (ANI)

