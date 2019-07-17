Apple, Google reveal all-new emoji for 2019

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): If the existing set of emoji were not enough to communicate through texts, tech giants Apple and Google have given a peek into the all-new set of emoji on today's occasion of World Emoji Day.

Google announced 65 new emoji which will release with Android Q later this year. Some of the interesting emoji include a Sloth, Proposal Waffle, gender-inclusive/ambiguous emoji, diverse couples with different skin tones, and finally a Diya lamp emoji for Indians to wish 'Happy Diwali'. Beta users can access them starting today.

Apple gave a peek into 59 new emoji designs. The major update is to the Holding Hands emoji to make it gender inclusive with the diverse skin tone to make up to 75 possible combinations. Other emoji arriving this Fall include disability-themed emoji, one-piece swimsuit, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like sloth, flamingo, and skunk. (ANI)

