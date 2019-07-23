Apple in talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business: Report

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): In what could possibly boost Apple's 5G ambitions, the iPhone maker is reportedly in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the deal, covering a portfolio of patents and staff, is estimated to be at USD 1 billion or more in value, and is likely to be made official in the next week according to the people familiar with the matter.

The purported deal would give Apple access to Intel's engineering work and talent to further its 5G plans, potentially saving years of development work required to build critical components for its future devices. (ANI)

