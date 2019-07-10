Apple introduces updated, cheaper MacBook Air, MacBook Pro for students

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): Apple today updated its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro aimed at college students. The updated devices are part of Apple's Back to School promotion.

The MacBook Air is priced at USD 999 while the 13-inch MacBook Pro costs USD 1,199. The official release notes that the MacBook Air now features True Tone Retina Display for an enhanced viewing experience, the official release notes.

The entry-level MacBook Pro has been updated with the newer 8th-generation quad-core processor. It is now equipped with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, True Tone Retina Display and Apple T2 Security Chip. Both the laptops will be upgradable to macOS Catalina at no extra cost. (ANI)

