Apple iOS 13 beta alerts when you delete an app with active subscription

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): With smartphones becoming warehouses of apps, it can get challenging to keep a track of those apps, which are paid at the time of cleanup.

To prevent accidental deletion of such an app, Apple has added a warning in its iOS 13 beta 2 that tells you if an app you are deleting has an active subscription. The feature was spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci who shared a screenshot of the alert.

The prompt message asks you if you want to keep your subscription or manage it. It also shows helpful details such as the time of renewal for easy access. (ANI)

