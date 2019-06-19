Representative image
Representative image

Apple iOS 13 beta alerts when you delete an app with active subscription

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:43 IST

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): With smartphones becoming warehouses of apps, it can get challenging to keep a track of those apps, which are paid at the time of cleanup.
To prevent accidental deletion of such an app, Apple has added a warning in its iOS 13 beta 2 that tells you if an app you are deleting has an active subscription. The feature was spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci who shared a screenshot of the alert.
The prompt message asks you if you want to keep your subscription or manage it. It also shows helpful details such as the time of renewal for easy access. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST

Apple to release cheaper 6.1-inch OLED iPhone in 2020: Analyst...

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Apple is expected to release three new iPhone models in the second half of 2020 and if the latest indication from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, there might be an addition of a cheaper model with an OLED display.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:37 IST

Apple TV to support Picture-in-Picture mode

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Because watching one show at a time is not enough, a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is coming to Apple TV that will allow users to multitask while watching a video.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:37 IST

Amazon's Instagram competitor Amazon Spark is dead

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Not many would be aware but Amazon had its own shopping social network called Amazon Spark which was a direct take on Facebook-owned Instagram, but for shoppers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:21 IST

Amazon's Instagram competitor Amazon Spark is dead

Washington [USA], June 18 (ANI): Microsoft is reportedly testing a dedicated shortcut key for its Office apps that could possibly end the 25-year-rule of the familiar but seldom used Windows keys on its keyboards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:45 IST

Facebook announces global cryptocurrency Libra, to launch in 2020

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): After months of speculations and rumours, Facebook has officially announced a new global cryptocurrency called Libra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 21:00 IST

Your next Domino's Pizza might arrive in a self-driving car

Michigan [USA], June 17 (ANI): Domino's Pizza is reportedly working on deploying mini delivery vans to bring your favourite pizza at your doorstep at the end of the year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:57 IST

Comcast users can now change channels with eye movements

Pennsylvania [USA], June 17 (ANI): Changing channels on your Comcast X1 will be truly hands-free as the company is adding eye control to its cable platform.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:41 IST

Instagram tests new in-app account recovery method

California [USA], June 17 (ANI): Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new method within the app for recovery of accounts that have been hijacked.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:33 IST

This robot uses AI to identify objects by sight and touch

Massachusetts [USA], June 17 (ANI): Humans can identify objects even if they are blindfolded because of other enhanced senses such as touch or smell. Bringing similar capabilities to robots, researchers have now integrated AI into a KUKA robot arm to help it identify objects.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:32 IST

American Airlines equips its entire fleet with satellite-based Wi-Fi

Texas [USA], June 17 (ANI): The world's largest airline by fleet size, American Airlines has finished equipping its entire fleet with satellite-based broadband Wi-Fi to enable passengers to stay connected on-the-go.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:27 IST

Adobe builds new AI tool to help identify fake photoshopped images

California [USA], June 17 (ANI): Adobe has dozen of creator tools to help them make their imagination come alive. However, often these tools are misused to circulate false imagery or distorted content.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:20 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G edition goes up for pre-order

California [USA], June 14 (ANI): Retailers may have cancelled the orders for Samsung's first foldable phone, but there's hope for those awaiting the 5G edition of the flagship Galaxy S10 model.

Read More
iocl