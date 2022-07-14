Apple iPad with OLED screen reportedly set to release in 2024

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): It is believed that Apple is working on an iPad with OLED screens. The device is expected to launch in 2024, and a recent report suggests that the company has started production of the final prototypes.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that the company will be adding the dr-etching process for the first time to the production of iPads. In this method, chemical gas is used to remove the unwanted parts and it makes sure that the OLED panels are lighter and thinner; however, it might increase the pricing of the rumoured iPad, reports Mashable.

The Cupertino-based tech giant didn't use the dry etching process to make iPhone models; However, the OLED screen on iPhones is lighter than LCD screens. In addition, the iPhone OLED screens are expected to be supplied by LG and Samsung.



The company will also reportedly offer OLED displays for MacBook and iPad Pro models in 2024. Reports suggest that the 13.3-inch MacBook could house an OLED display, while the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro could also feature OLED screens.

As per Mashable, Apple will reportedly use the tandem stack technology in the iPad Pro, iPad and MacBook to ensure brightness boost and it will consume up to 30 per cent less power. Furthermore, the devices with OLED panels could come with an adjustable screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The company has not confirmed this information, so one must be patient and wait for an official announcement. (ANI)

