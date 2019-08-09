Apple is giving USD 1 million to bounty hunters

California [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): As the software ecosystem gets advanced, the bugs also get complex to find. To make the bug hunting process more rewarding, Apple has increased its bounty for ethical hackers.

From the current bounty of USD 200,000 per vulnerability, Apple will award USD 1 million for bugs discovered in macOS as well as iOS, starting this fall, ZDNet reports.

In addition to that, Apple is also offering a 50 per cent bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds. (ANI)

