Apple is investing USD 250 million in Corning

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:14 IST

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Apple has announced that it is pouring in more money to Corning Inc, supplier of precision glass for the company's products including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.
Apple announced that it is awarding USD 250 million to support Corning's research and development into state-of-the-art glass processes, equipment, and materials, the official blog notes.
Corning and Apple's partnership go back to the first iPhone, and it is one of the iPhone maker's 9,000 US suppliers across 50 states. Apple revealed that the latest iPhone 11 lineup has been made at the Corning's Kentucky plant and feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. (ANI)

