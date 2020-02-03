Apple is offering to fix iPhone at your home

California [USA], Feb 3 (ANI): If you don't like to wait at Apple repair centres to get your iPhone fixed, the company is now offering at-home repair services.

The onsite repair options are available through Apple Authorized Service Provider Go Tech Services. If you need issues with your Apple devices fixed, you can schedule a visit at your home or office, MacRumours reports.

The service is currently available in select cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

Apple offers onsite repair service to enterprise customers but it has never offered it for regular customers, until now via Go Tech. (ANI)

