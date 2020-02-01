Apple is working on AirPower-like 'smaller' charging mat: Report

California [USA], February 1 (ANI): It seems Apple is reconsidering its plans of developing a wireless charging mat for its devices without a multi-device charging support.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is working on a smaller charging mat that could release in the first half of 2020, 9to5Mac reports.

The analyst did not divulge details on the wireless accessory, but it is expected to be an achievable final product charging a single device at a time. Last year, Apple cancelled its ambitious AirPower mat that promised to charge three devices simultaneously. (ANI)

