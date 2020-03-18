Apple launches new MacBook Air with more storage, magic keyboard

California [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): Apple introduced the latest iteration of MacBook Air today, promising improved performance and battery life.

For the first time, the new MacBook Air is powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz for 2x performance while the Intel Iris Plus Graphics promises up to 80 per cent faster graphics performance.

As the official release notes, the new MacBook Air comes with the new Magic Keyboard which was introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new model now starts with 256GB of internal storage and goes up to 2TB SSD.

In a first, the new MacBook Air supports up to a 6K external display. Price starts at USD 999 for standard customers and USD 899 for students. It is available for pre-order online and will be available starting next week in stores. (ANI)

