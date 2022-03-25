Apple MacBook Air 15-inch rumoured for 2023 launch

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): The current MacBook Air reports suggest a refreshed 13-inch model may launch this year and an even larger model may be out in 2023.



According to GSM Arena, the latest Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) quarterly report suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will arrive next year with the largest screen to date on a MacBook Air series laptop.

The report also mentions a new larger base model iPad which will succeed the current 10.2-inch model next year.

Apple has been flirting with the idea of a 15-inch MacBook Air since 2008 as revealed in leaked documents. Apple ultimately went with the more portable 13-inch MacBook Air but a 15-inch model will be a welcome addition fitting right between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in terms of screen real estate. (ANI)

