Apple Music cuts down free trial period to one month

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Apple Music has been offering a three-month free trial for first-time subscribers but the trial period has now been reduced.

As per MacRumors, Apple Music will now offer a shorter one-month free trial to first-time subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, and other countries.



Apple Music pricing remains unchanged, with an individual plan available for USD 9.99 per month in the United States after the one-month trial period.

For comparison, rival streaming music service Spotify typically offers a one-month free trial for its Premium tier, but it is currently offering a two-month trial as a limited-time promotion in the United States and select other countries. Spotify is also offering a three-month free trial to first-time customers who sign up through PayPal.

Apple Music continues to offer a six-month free trial to customers who purchase eligible AirPods, Beats, or HomePod models for a limited time. (ANI)

