Apple Music on web goes live in beta

California [USA], September 6 (ANI): You can finally listen to Apple Music on the web, in any browser of your choice, instead of relying on the dedicated app.

Apple has released a web-based Apple Music player in beta at beta.music.apple.com, Mashable reports.

Similar to Spotify's web player, the Apple Music web player works in any browser on all platforms. The web player also syncs playlists and offers recommendations for subscribers. (ANI)

