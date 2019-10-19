Apple patent hints at gesture-controlled smart ring

California [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Apple is reportedly working on a wearable device that would fit on a finger and work as a smartwatch or health monitor.

Based on the patent application filed by the iPhone maker with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the electronic ring computing device will feature a touchscreen, wireless transceiver, processor, sensors, and a rechargeable power source.

The purported smart ring will be controlled by touch and gestures such as flicking between apps or menu. The patent was originally filed in 2015 and it is unclear if this will become a commercial Apple product. (ANI)

