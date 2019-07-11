California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple has quietly released an update for Mac users that removes a hidden web server in Zoom that allowed websites to automatically add users to video call without consent.
According to TechCrunch, the video conferencing app Zoom came under fire after a public vulnerability disclosure. The dubious web server remained installed even if the user uninstalled Zoom.
Zoom has also released a fixed app version. Meanwhile, Apple said that its update is aimed at ensuring user privacy without affecting the functionality of the Zoom app. (ANI)
Apple quietly removes hidden Zoom server from Mac
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:10 IST
