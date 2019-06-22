Apple recalls older MacBook Pro over battery troubles

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): Apple is recalling a limited number of older 15-inch MacBook Pro units over battery concerns.

In its official release, Apple explained that batteries in certain units may overheat and pose a safety risk.

These units were sold primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple has asked customers to stop using affected MacBook Pro units. You can check the eligibility of your MacBook Pro for the recall by visiting the support page on the official website to have a free battery replacement. (ANI)

