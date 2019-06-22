Apple has asked customers to stop using affected MacBook Pro units.
Apple has asked customers to stop using affected MacBook Pro units.

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro over battery troubles

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:32 IST

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): Apple is recalling a limited number of older 15-inch MacBook Pro units over battery concerns.
In its official release, Apple explained that batteries in certain units may overheat and pose a safety risk.
These units were sold primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
Apple has asked customers to stop using affected MacBook Pro units. You can check the eligibility of your MacBook Pro for the recall by visiting the support page on the official website to have a free battery replacement. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:47 IST

Google will no longer build its own tablets

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): If you were hoping to find a new Pixel Slate making its way this year, you are in for a disappointment as Google has reportedly decided to kill its own tablet lineup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:43 IST

YouTuber builds new Mac Pro prototype to check if it can grate cheese

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): When Apple unveiled its new Mac Pro, the meme world compared it a big cheese grater thanks to its chassis which resembles the mundane kitchen accessory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:40 IST

Huawei announces three new Nova 5 smartphones

Shenzhen [China], June 21 (ANI): Despite the rough trade situation, Huawei has announced three new smartphones to its Nova 5 series, including the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:39 IST

Amazon launches first 4K UHD FireTV television with Dolby Vision support

Washington [USA], June 21 (ANI): Amazon has added a new model to its Fire TV edition of television sets with support for Dolby Vision.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:56 IST

New technology to make heart monitoring easier

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A recently developed wearable technology made from stretchy, lightweight material is capable of making heart monitoring easier and more accurate in comparison to existing electrocardiograph machines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:34 IST

Researcher develops mind-controlled robotic arm

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A collaborative team of researchers has developed the first-ever successful mind-controlled robotic arm, which can help people with disability.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:28 IST

FTC investigates YouTube over child privacy: Report

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating YouTube over its handling of videos aimed at children.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Apple considers shifting 30 per cent of manufacturing out of...

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at shifting 15-30 per cent of its manufacturing capacity out of China amid trade war with the US.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:22 IST

Now, deepfake portraits that can sing

London [United Kingdom], June 20 (ANI): Until now, AI-generated deepfakes were fooling people to believe the existence of certain individuals. Now, researchers have generated realistic portraits which can also sing!

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:15 IST

Best Buy stores will now repair Apple products

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): Apple has announced that all Best Buy stores across the US will now provide repairs for Apple products.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:09 IST

NASA JPL systems accessed by hackers using rogue Raspberry Pi

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) systems were reportedly hacked by a Raspberry Pi that helped hackers crack into the weak security and steal data.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:07 IST

Google updates Neighbourly app with local photos, events, and more

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Google has updated its Neighbourly app in India with new features to help you socialise better with those you share your neighbourhood with.

Read More
iocl