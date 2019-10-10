Apple removes HKmap protest app

California [USA], October 10 (ANI): Apple has removed the crowdsourced map app, HKmap after Chinese state media criticised the company for allowing the app on its App Store.

HKmap shared crowdsourced information about the protests in Hong Kong. Apple's removal of the app is seen as its way of pandering to China's political regime and securing its brand in its third-biggest market, Engadget reports.

The Chinese state media slammed the app, meanwhile, its creators stress that there is no evidence that HKmap has been used to target police or threaten public safety. (ANI)

