Apple reports all-time record revenue from services, wearables

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Apple announced financial results for fiscal 2019 third quarter, recording a one per cent increase in quarterly revenue at USD 53.8 billion.

In the official release, Apple noted its international sales accounted for 59 per cent of the quarter's revenue. CEO Tim Cook said the June quarter was the biggest ever, driven by all-time record revenue from services, wearables, and strong performance from iPad and Mac.

Apple estimates its revenue will grow between USD 61-64 billion in the fourth quarter, while the operating expenses are expected to be between USD 8.7-8.9 billion. (ANI)

