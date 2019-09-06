Apple says cryptocurrency has 'long-term potential'

California [USA], September 5 (ANI): Apple has just entered the finance market with its Apple Card and that may just be the beginning of it.

At a recent private CNN event, Apple Pay's Jennifer Bailey said that the company is looking at the cryptocurrency technology which has 'interesting long-term potential', CNBC reports. If the company does work on cryptocurrency projects, it may potentially involve QR code-based systems as alternatives to credit cards.

This is the first time the company has publicly expressed its interest in the technology. However, Bailey stressed that Apple is currently focused on what consumers are using today. (ANI)

