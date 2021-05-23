Apple says future update for HomePod and HomePod Mini will support lossless audio

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): In a new support document on its website, Apple delved deeper into the details around the upcoming launch of lossless audio on Apple Music, saying that both the HomePod and HomePod Mini will support the feature after a future software update.

This will be good news for people who've invested in one or a pair of Apple's smart speakers, though as per The Verge, Apple hasn't given any timetable for when this software update will be released, however.

The document also clarified that the Apple TV 4K will only support standard lossless audio when the ALAC files become available in June. Apple said that in most cases, the "Hi-Res Lossless" tier will require external devices like a USB DAC.



Apple used the document to tout its "commitment" to providing customers with the best possible listening experience. It talked up both AAC, claiming that the format has become "virtually indistinguishable from the original studio recording" as encoding methods have evolved.

The document reiterated what Apple told The Verge earlier this week in regards to the AirPods Max, when listening to audio via the Lightning-to-3.5mm cable, the company said it'll sound fantastic, but it won't technically be "lossless" due to an analog to digital conversion that occurs in the cable.

As per The Verge, Apple wants to nudge people towards its subscription service. Apple Music will offer over 20 million songs in lossless quality at launch in June, and that total will reach over 75 million by the end of 2021. (ANI)

