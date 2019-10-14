Representative Image
Representative Image

Apple sends some safe browsing Safari data to Tencent

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:38 IST

California [USA], Oct14 (ANI): Some data from Apple's Safari browser is reportedly being shared with Chinese tech giant Tencent.
According to Engadget, users have discovered that iOS 13 sends some data to Tencent Safe Browsing in addition to Google's system that protects against phishing scams using Fraudulent Website Warning feature.
It isn't clear if Tencent collects any information outside of China, however, the US disclaimer has a mention of the data collection. Users can turn off the Fraudulent Website Warning from Safari's settings. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:47 IST

Google Pay will soon allow you to pay for transport cards

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Fare payment system Cubic Transportation Systems has teamed up with Google Pay to offer contactless transit payments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:44 IST

Apple iPhone SE 2 with A13 chip to cost USD 399: Ming-Chi Kuo

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Apple's second iteration of its 'affordable smartphone', the iPhone SE 2, is expected to be released in Q1, 2020, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made his price predictions of the anticipated device.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Reddit attempts to lure Snapchat teens with cross-sharing feature

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Reddit is launching a new integration with Snapchat in a bid to add more teens to its userbase.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy devices

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 14 (ANI): Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will soon be able to use Google's latest Android 10 version in beta mode.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:50 IST

Facebook accused of copying for Calibra logo

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Facebook is facing a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement by copying the logo for Calibra, subsidiary for its Libra cryptocurrency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:43 IST

Apple Arcade gets five new games

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Apple has added five new games to its Arcade paid gaming service.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:41 IST

Worldwide PC shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019: Gartner

Connecticut [USA], October 12 (ANI): More people are buying PCs as the worldwide shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019, Gartner revealed in its latest preliminary results.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Apple iTunes zero-day bug allowed ransomware attack

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Security researchers have uncovered a bug in Apple iTunes that allows hackers to carry out a ransomware attack automotive industry target.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:26 IST

Engineers develop tool to make soft robots less bulky

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of new development by the researchers it will now be possible to build soft robots that are compact, portable and multifunctional.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Dell launches OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, world's most flexible,...

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], October 11 (ANI): Dell has introduced first-of-its-kind OptiPlex 7070 Ultra that is touted to be the world's most flexible and modular desktop solution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:26 IST

Microsoft keyboards now offer dedicated Office, emoji keys

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): If you buy Microsoft's latest keyboards, using emoji will be easier as they now include dedicated Office and emoji keys.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update available for testers

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): Microsoft has made the latest Windows 10 update, called November 2019 Update, available to testers.

Read More
iocl