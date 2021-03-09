Apple strikes programming partnership with Malala Yousafzai

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai has recently signed a multi-year programming partnership with Apple TV Plus.

According to Variety, under this deal, her original programming for the streamer will cover dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children's series. She will be working on the series under her newly formed production banner, Extracurricular.

Yousafzai said, "I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream."

She added, "And I couldn't ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it."



Yousafzai had published her best-selling memoir, 'I Am Malala', at the age of 16. Since then, she has written two more books, starred in a documentary about her early life, and created Assembly, which is a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News.

Since its launch in 2018, Assembly has published stories from young women in more than 100 countries and in over 20 languages. She had also founded Malala Fund in order to champion every girl's right to 12 years of safe, free, quality education.

Apple became Malala Fund's first Laureate partner, in 2018, supporting the organization's work with local advocates and teachers in eight countries where girls face significant education challenges. To support girl education, Apple also assists with technology, curriculum, and research into policy changes.

The partnership has since expanded, and in Brazil, Apple's 10 Developer Academies have partnered with Malala Fund to advance girls' education opportunities there and around the world.

As per Variety, after this deal, Yousafzai has now joined a growing list of high-profile people who have signed deals with Apple. Others include Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfonso Cuaron, and more. (ANI)

