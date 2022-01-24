Apple to extend in-app purchase deadline for online group, event apps

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Apple has again extended its deadline requiring online group and event apps to comply with the company's in-app purchase policy.

As per The Verge, apps in this category can now use alternate payment options until June 30, allowing them to skirt Apple's 15 to 30 per cent cut which the company takes out of in-app purchases.

"In 2020, we chose to support apps and developers that needed to adapt services from in-person to digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the recent resurgence of COVID and its continued impact on in-person services, we've extended the most recent deadline," Apple wrote in its developer's blog post.



Apple introduced changes to its in-app purchase policy in September 2020, clarifying apps that provide "one-to-few and one-to-many real-time experiences," such as online classes and virtual group events, must process payments through in-app purchases.

However, the company changed its rules to permit "person-to-person experiences" consisting of just two people, like medical consultations or real-estate tours, to use other payment methods.

After facing criticism for charging event platforms a commission in the midst of a pandemic, Apple decided to defer its rule targeting group event apps in November 2020 and later extended the reprieve until December 31, 2021. (ANI)

