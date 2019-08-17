Apple to introduce iPhone 11 lineup on September 10: Report

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Apple is expected to introduce its next-in-line iPhones in the month of September. Now, there's a possible date for the launch according to the latest leaks.

A report on iHelp BR notes that images added in the iOS 13 beta 7 show the date September 10, on the system home screen, indicating the date of the launch.

This year, Apple is rumored to introduce an iPhone 11 'Pro' model which will be the high-end version and feature a triple-camera setup. (ANI)

