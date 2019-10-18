Apple to launch new AirPods Pro by October end

California [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Apple is long-rumoured to be working on a new-generation wireless AirPods and if the latest reports are anything to go by, the AirPods Pro may launch at the end of this month.

China Economic Daily reports that the new-generation device, dubbed Apple AirPods Pro, will boast a design upgrade with a new in-ear form factor. It will also come with a noise reduction feature.

Price of the high-end AirPods Pro is likely to exceed USD 260. (ANI)

