California [USA], June 24 (ANI): Apple is reportedly going to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro running the newest Mac OS Catalina this fall.
Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, told Forbes in an email that Apple's new MacBook Pro will be unveiled at the September 2019 event, provided there is no issue related to the product's development.
Going by this report, Apple could pack an LCD display on the new model with 3,072x1,920 resolution and feature Intel's H series 9th-gen Core i9 processor. With a 16-inch display, the purported MacBook Pro would be the largest screen on a MacBook in Apple's lineup. (ANI)
Apple to release 16-inch MacBook Pro this fall: Report
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:03 IST
