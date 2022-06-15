Apple to release iPad Pro with M2 SoC in September with improved camera, wireless charging

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Apple will release new iPad Pro versions in September this year.

According to Mashable, the newest M2 chipset, which is also present in the freshly introduced MacBook Air, is expected to power these next iPad Pro models. Wireless charging will be supported, and the tablet device's camera module will be updated.

As per a recent claim by Mark Gurman, the manufacture of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models has not ceased and will continue for some time. According to the rumour, a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro model would be unveiled during the launch event, which is expected to begin in September this year.



The latest M2 chipset, which was revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, is expected to power this smartphone.

Rumours report, that the forthcoming iPad Pro lineup would include a 14.1-inch device powered by an M2 CPU. The smartphone is also said to have a MiniLED display with ProMotion compatibility.

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, which began on June 6, the Cupertino tech giant announced the new M2 chipset, as reported by Mashable.

The chipset was introduced with the MacBook Air (2022), and it is said to boost CPU performance by over 18 per cent and GPU performance by over 35 per cent. This chipset is one of the quickest on the market right now, and it replaces the M1 chipset that was released last year. (ANI)

