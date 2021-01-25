Apple to roll out new feature 'Time to Walk' to serve inspiring audio stories

California [US], January 25 (ANI): Tech giant Apple has rolled out a new Fitness+ feature for people who like long walks.

According to Mashable, the novel feature is called Time to Walk, and it will go live on the Apple Watch, allowing users to choose an audio story to accompany them on a walk.

The feature hasn't been officially announced, that MacRumors noticed a mention of it in the release notes for the latest watchOS 7.3 beta, and Twitter user Othmane noticed it in a new Apple Fitness+ promo video (the video has since been replaced with a version that does not mention the new feature).



As reported by Mashable, the company's release note said that Time to Walk is "an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk."

Judging by Othmane's screenshot, Time to Walk will kick off with a 30-minute story by singer Shawn Mendes. Othmane said that the other options include stories from singer Dolly Parton, actor Uzo Aduba, and basketball player Draymond Green.

As per Mashable, Time to Walk is likely to show up soon, as the watchOS 7.3 beta is in its final, release candidate stage.

Apple Fitness+ costs USD 9.99 per month or USD 79.99 for the whole year and requires an Apple Watch. It offers guided workout videos for workouts such as strength training, treadmill running, yoga, dance and indoor cycling. (ANI)

