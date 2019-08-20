Apple TV Plus to launch in November at USD 10 per month: Report

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited Apple TV+ movie and TV subscription service by November.

The Apple TV+ service is likely to cost USD 9.99 a month, matching the company's Apple Music and Apple News+. It will come with the standard free trial before the paid plan kicks in, Bloomberg reports.

It is also speculated that Apple may offer the first three episodes of some programs, followed by weekly installments. The company's goal is to reach USD 50 billion in service sales by 2020. (ANI)

