Apple TV to support Picture-in-Picture mode

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:38 IST

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Because watching one show at a time is not enough, a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is coming to Apple TV that will allow users to multitask while watching a video.
As 9to5 Mac reports, the feature is available in tvOS 13 beta 2 and was first introduced in iOS 9 for multitasking on iPad.
Similar to an iPad, Apple TV users will be able to leave a video playing in a thumbnail to continue navigating the rest of the OS. The controls are overlaid on the video to jump back to the app, or playback the video directly. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST

