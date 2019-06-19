Apple TV to support Picture-in-Picture mode

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Because watching one show at a time is not enough, a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is coming to Apple TV that will allow users to multitask while watching a video.

As 9to5 Mac reports, the feature is available in tvOS 13 beta 2 and was first introduced in iOS 9 for multitasking on iPad.

Similar to an iPad, Apple TV users will be able to leave a video playing in a thumbnail to continue navigating the rest of the OS. The controls are overlaid on the video to jump back to the app, or playback the video directly. (ANI)