Apple wants to update your old iPhone, iPad models over GPS issue

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Apple has asked users of its older iPhone and iPad models to keep their devices updated in order to fix a crucial GPS issue.

Starting November 3, 2019, some iPhone and iPad models introduced in 2012 and earlier will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location, date, and time, Apple explained in its blog.

If the affected devices are not updated to the newest version before November 2, 2019, they might not be able to maintain accurate GPS position and functions which rely on the correct date and time such as iCloud syncing and fetching email might not work. (ANI)

