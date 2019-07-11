Apple Watch app disabled over eavesdropping concerns

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple has reportedly disabled an Apple Watch app after it was discovered that it could eavesdrop without consent.

The app, called Walkie Talkie allowed users to receive audio chats via 'push to talk' interface. As TechCrunch reports, an unspecified bug in the app could have allowed anyone to listen to another customer's iPhone discreetly.

Apple acknowledged the loophole in the app and disabled it. The app will remain installed on devices but won't function until updated with a fix. (ANI)

