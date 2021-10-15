Apple Watch Series 8 may come with a bigger display in 2022

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Apple seems to have started working on the Apple Watch Series 7's successor, likely called Apple Watch Series 8. The Cupertino giant may be developing an Apple Watch with a bigger display for 2022.



According to industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Apple's Watch Series 8 could have up to three display sizes when it launches next year, reported GSM Arena.

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm, up from the 40mm and 44mm of the Series 6 before it. So it's possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 would go beyond 45mm.

Meanwhile, according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 will add new health management features like the ability to monitor your body temperature (mind, not skin surface like on some current smartwatches), but it's unclear how that will work. (ANI)

