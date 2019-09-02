Representative image
Representative image

Apple will fix your 'flawed' Apple Watch for free

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:19 IST

California [USA], September 2 (ANI): Apple announced a free screen repair program for certain Apple Watch models with faulty displays.
On its official support page, Apple said that it will fix the crack along the rounded edge of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 aluminium models. The official store or an authorised service provider will replace the screen on eligible models with the issue, free of charge.
The list of models with display issues is available on the official website. Apple will first verify for eligibility and then send the model for repair which will be returned to the user in five business days. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:24 IST

Amazon found selling unlicensed network boosters

California [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly selling unlicensed network boosters on its e-commerce platform, Wired has learned.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:22 IST

Samsung Galaxy A90 will be company's next 5G smartphone

Seoul [South Korea], September 2 (ANI): After its flagship Galaxy S series, Samsung's next 5G smartphone will be from the Galaxy A series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:15 IST

Viral Chinese face-swapping Zao app sparks privacy concern

Beijing [China], September 2 (ANI): China-based face-swapping app, Zao, has sparked privacy concerns soon after its release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:11 IST

Huawei Mate 30 series to launch on September 19

Shenzhen [China], Sept 2 (ANI): Huawei's next-in-line Mate 30 lineup will be released this month, giving Apple's iPhone 11 lineup a tough competition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:26 IST

Smartphone app to detect your cheat days

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Researchers claim a first-of-its-kind Smartphone app called OnTrack can predict ahead of time when users are likely to lapse in their weight loss plan and help them stay on track.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:10 IST

Researchers develop artificial womb to save extreme premature baby

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Advancement in pioneering technology of an artificial womb to save extremely premature babies is being hailed as a medical and biotechnological breakthrough, revealed researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:29 IST

Smartphone radiation doesn't have negative health effects, says study

Wellington [New Zealand], August 31 (ANI): A lot has been said about the radiation caused by smartphone and as 5G is being rolled out across the world, concerns about the negative effects of technology are also on the rise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:53 IST

Researchers build shape-shifting 'roboats'

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 31 (ANI): A fleet of autonomous, shape-shifting robotic boats promise a new way of navigation in Amsterdam's winding canal system.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:30 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold to finally arrive on September 6: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 31 (ANI): Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is likely to finally release on September 6 in Korea.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:29 IST

This simple technique was used to hack into Twitter CEO Jack...

California [USA], August 31 (ANI): What happens when Twitter CEO's own account is hijacked? It raises tons of security questions for the millions of users on the platform. On Friday afternoon, hackers took over Jack Dorsey's Twitter account using an utterly simple technique.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:12 IST

Minecraft Earth beta is available in select cities

Washington [USA], August 30 (ANI): Microsoft's augmented reality-based Minecraft Earth is now available for Android users in beta.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:11 IST

Gmail will show your OOO status across apps to stop others from...

California [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Gmail allows you to indicate if you are not available in the office using Out of Office (OOO). Now, a new update will ensure those who send you emails also know that you are not around.

Read More
iocl