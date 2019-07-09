Apple will let you use Face ID for iCloud authentication with iOS 13

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Signing in iCloud on the web is likely to get easier as Apple is reportedly testing Face ID or Touch ID for authentication.

According to 9to5 Mac, the new sign-in process for iCloud on the web is already available for iOS 13, iPad OS 13, and macOS Catalina beta testers.

If you visit beta.icloud.com on a device running the beta version of the OS, you will see a new pop-up asking if you'd like to sign-in using your Apple ID with biometrics. It doesn't require two-factor confirmation. (ANI)

