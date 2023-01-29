Apple working on simpler way to make AR apps

Washington [US] January 29 (ANI): American tech giant Apple is apparently working on a way to let you make apps for its long-rumoured mixed reality headset using Siri.

The Verge, an American technology news website, has reported that this new update was shared in a new report from The Information.

Siri is known to routinely mess up basic requests or error out in frustrating ways. Now it will apparently be able to create entire augmented reality (AR) apps that you'll be able to share with others on the App Store.



The technology behind this app-building tool comes from a 2017 acquisition of a startup named Fabric Software, which The Information reported, as per The Verge.

The outlet suggests that the development tool could "allow users to build an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without the need to design the animal from scratch, program its animations and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles."

Apple is also working on a way to scan real-world objects with the headset to help people create 3D models for apps.

That sounds somewhat similar to Epic's free RealityScan app, which, in my limited and unscientific testing, had some trouble recreating objects I had around my house, but perhaps Apple's headset will do a better job, as per The Verge. (ANI)

