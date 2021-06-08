Apple WWDC 2021: Biggest announcements made during keynote event

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Apple wrapped up its WWDC 2021 keynote on Monday night, and it was packed with major announcements and previews, including first looks at iOS 15, the new macOS Monterey, big improvements to FaceTime, and more.

The company streamed the event live on its website and on YouTube. It is also available to watch for Apple users on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, reported The Verge.

If you want to know the biggest announcements from the event, we have got you covered. Check out the major announcements below:

1. iOS 15 brings improvements to FaceTime, updates to notifications and more:

Apple announced iOS 15, which has brought improvements to FaceTime such as spatial audio, a new SharePlay feature that lets you share media with people on FaceTime virtually, updates to iMessage, a new look for notifications, the ability to set different Focus statuses, updates to Memories in Photos, a redesign to the weather app, and much more.

2. Apple is building video and music sharing into FaceTime:

Apple's new SharePlay feature will let you watch or listen to content with others virtually. Apple is also introducing a SharePlay API so that other developers can build apps that support the feature.

3. Apple will use AI to read all the text in your photos:

Apple's new Live Text will digitise text in your photos, which can let you copy and paste text from a photo, for example, or call a phone number that's in a photo. Apple said it will use "on-device intelligence" for the feature.

4. You'll soon be able to use your iPhone as your ID at the airport:

Apple's Wallet will soon let you store your ID in a digital form (in participating US states), which you'll then use as identification in US airports.

5. iPadOS 15 lets you drop widgets on the home screen and brings changes to multitasking:



With iPadOS 15, Apple will let you add widgets to the home screen and access to the app library, which debuted last year on iPhone with iOS 14. Apple is also introducing improvements to multitasking, with new controls that make it easier to manage your apps, and you'll be able to build apps with Swift Playgrounds.

6. Apple adds welcome privacy features to Mail, Safari:

Apple announced new privacy-focused features at WWDC, including that Apple Mail will block tracking pixels with Mail Privacy Protection and that Safari will hide IPs. Apple is also introducing a new section in settings called the 'App Privacy Report'.

7. Apple's Siri will finally work without an internet connection:



Apple will let Siri process voice requests on device, meaning audio won't be sent over the web, and Siri can accept many requests while offline.

8. Apple will let users see family members' health data:

Apple is introducing a number of new health-focused features, such as the ability to share health data with your families and with healthcare providers.

9. Apple is making AirPods easier to hear with and find:

Apple is making some new changes to AirPods, such as making it easier to find them on the Find My network and the ability to announce your notifications.

10. Apple's iCloud plus bundles a VPN, private email, and home kit camera storage:



Apple's iCloud is getting a new private relay service and the ability to create burner emails called 'Hide My Email'. These will be part of a new iCloud Plus subscription, which will be offered at no additional price to current iCloud-paid users.

11. Apple announces watchOS 8 with new health features:

Apple's upcoming watchOS 8 has new health features, including a new Mindfulness app, improvements to the Photos watchface, and more.

12. Siri is coming to third-party accessories:

Apple will let third-party accessory makers add Siri to their devices, Apple announced during WWDC. The company showed it on an Ecobee thermostat in its presentation.

13. macOS Monterey lets you use the same cursor, keyboard across Macs and iPads:

Apple's next big macOS release is called Monterey. One big new feature is the ability to use the same mouse and keyboard across your Mac and your iPad. Apple's Shortcuts app is also coming to the Mac. And Monterey adds improvements to FaceTime, SharePlay, and Apple's new "Focus" statuses that are coming to Apple's other software platforms.

14. Apple redesigns Safari on the Mac with a new tab design and tab groups:

Apple is redesigning Safari with a new look for tabs and tab groups. And on iOS, the tab bar will be at the bottom of the screen to be in easier reach of your thumb. Web extensions are also coming to iOS and iPadOS.

15. Apple is bringing Testflight to the Mac to help developers test their apps:

Apple announced that it will let developers use TestFlight to test their apps on the Mac. The company also announced Xcode Cloud, which lets you test your apps across all Apple devices in the cloud.

This year's event was held online on Monday and kicked off with a keynote speech at 10:30 pm IST. (ANI)

