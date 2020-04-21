Apple's App Store, iCloud service to launch in 20 more countries

California [USA], April 21 (ANI): Apple will be launching its major services such as the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Podcasts in 20 more countries.

With this expansion, now the Apple App Store will be available in a total of 175 countries and regions, the Verge reported.

Apple Music will also be expanding to 52 new countries such as Algeria, Angola, Bhutan, Guyana, Jamaica, etc.

Apple is expanding the services in the regions of Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceana.

In its last earnings release, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that its services division had set an all-time revenue record for the company after the launch of Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade last year. (ANI)









