Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Apple's next iPad Pro is likely to be the company's first tablet to boast a triple camera setup, akin to the recently launched iPhone 11 Pro.

Tipster Sonny Dickson has leaked a picture of the upcoming device featuring a triple camera setup at the back in a housing that looks similar to the one on the latest iPhone. The device shown in the image is said to be a final design mockup, The Verge reports.

This year, Apple is speculated to update its iPad lineup and both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are expected to ger similar upgrades to the iPhones with better cameras and processors. (ANI)

