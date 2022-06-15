Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to be working on a new entry-level 'iPad' tablet which will sport big improvements.

According to GSM Arena, the next low-cost iPad will have a Retina display with the same 1640x2360 resolution as the iPad Air, which implies its diagonal will alter as well, from 10.2" to 10.9" to match the most recent iPad Air, which was released in March.

'iPad' Apple's most affordable tablet, starting at USD 329 in most cases, and the current model was upgraded last September.



Support for a wide colour gamut and great brightness will, however, be limited to Apple's more expensive tablets.

The future low-cost iPad will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset with 5G compatibility and will have a USB-C connection instead of a Lightning port

As a result, Apple's whole current tablet lineup will have USB-C from that point forward.

It's strange that iPhones haven't yet followed suit, but they may be obliged to do so in the future, as reported by GSM Arena.

It's still unknown when this new low-cost iPad will be released. (ANI)

