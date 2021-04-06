Apple's upcoming silicon-powered iMac may feature 'really big' display

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): After introducing its M1 series last year, tech company Apple is now gearing up to bring its custom Silicon solution to the iMac.

As per Mashable, there are new details on the design of the iMac. A credible leaker has shared that Apple's new iMac will highlight a 'really big' display, bigger than the current 27-inch iMac.

Currently, Apple sells a 21.5-inch iMac and a 27-inch iMac. The organisation might be looking to replace both variants with an updated design and its new processors. Apple's desktop equivalent machines have not seen a significant design shift since 2012. The revamped iMac display is coined by the credible leaker l0vetodream (via MacRumors).



Mashable cited the leaker as saying that the organisation will replace the current 27-inch iMac with a considerably bigger display. The private tweet is translated to: "The iMac's screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one".

Previously, Apple's it was accounted for that the new iMac will highlight slimmer bezels, no metal chin, and would look more like the company's Pro Display XDR that includes a 32-inch show size.

While an update is an unquestionable requirement, Apple is additionally expected to power the machine with its own processors. It is also rumoured that the company working on chips with 16 high-power cores and four efficiency cores. In addition to this, the new iMacs might also see new colour options similar to the new iPad Air. (ANI)

