AR, smart devices are making Indians open-minded, finds Lenovo study

Bangalore, Karnataka [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Technology is making Indians more tolerant and open-minded according to a survey conducted by device maker Lenovo.

The survey, which polled more than 15,000 people across 10 global markets, found that 88 per cent of respondents in India believe that virtual reality (VR) has the potential to make them more understanding of other cultures, the official release notes.

9 out of 10 respondents think technology plays a large role in their day-to-day lives. For instance, 67 per cent of Indian respondents believe smart devices such as PCs, smartphones, tablets, and VR are making people more open-minded and tolerant. (ANI)