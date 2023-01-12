Auto Expo 2023: Automobile brands who gave glimpse of their Hydrogen-powered vehicles

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The 16th edition of Auto Expo - The Motor Show was a showcase unlike the previous versions of the biennial event, owing to the profound presence of automobiles based on the Hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Ever since the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 4, several automobile brands seized the opportunity to showcase their products, including product concepts, and become a part of the movement to make India a global hub for the production, utilization, and export of automobiles based on this technology. Here are a few of the brands who adopted the alternative fuel already.



TOYOTA

The Japanese company already has one Hydrogen fuel cell-powered luxury car out - the Toyota Mirai which they showcased as part of their 13 futuristic clean fuel vehicular showcase at the Auto Expo 2023.



MG MOTORS

Demonstrating the future of mobility in India with an eye on sustainability, the British automotive company showcased new energy vehicles at the biennial automobile showcase, including its hydrogen fuel-cell MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle), EUNIQ 7.





TATA MOTORS

The Indian multinational automotive company didn't remain behind when it came to revealing its own Hydrogen fuel cell powered product. Instead of a car, though, theirs was a truck, the Prima E.55S. They showcased it along side two additional eco-friendly truck models at the Auto Expo.



HYUNDAI

Unveiling the Hydrogen fuel-powered version of their SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) NEXO, the Korean automobile company also forayed into the future of a future with cleaner fuels.



VECV (Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles)

The joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors revealed a large number of heavy duty automobiles running on cleaner and greener fuels. One of them, was a prototype of Eicher's Hydrogen fuel cell truck, showcasing the venture's stint with the alternative fuel option. (ANI)

