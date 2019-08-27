Baidu overtakes Google to become global No. 2 in smart speaker market in Q2 2019: Canalys

Singapore, Aug 27 (ANI): Chinese tech giant Baidu has overthrown Google to become number two in the global smart speaker market in Q2, 2019, according to the latest report by market analyst firm Canalys.

The global smart speaker market grew 55.4 per cent in Q2, 2019, and Baidu acquired 17.3 per cent market share with 4.5 million shipments, reporting a whopping 3700 per cent annual growth, the official release notes.

Even as Baidu's achievement is huge, it is not significant as it operates in a mutually exclusive market.

Google, at number three, shipped 4.3 million units and acquired 16.7 per cent market share, the official release notes.

Retaining its top spot was Amazon with 25.4 per cent market share after having shipped 6.6 million units in the same quarter. (ANI)

